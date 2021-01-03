COVID-19 — Smart lockdown imposed areas of Lahore, Gujranwala

LAHORE – Punjab government imposed smart lockdown in several areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan today (Sunday), to control coronavirus pandemic.

According to spokesperson of the provincial Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the smart lockdown has been imposed in the areas from where excessive corona cases have been reported.

Pakistan on Sunday has reported 53 new deaths and 2,272 fresh infections in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 486,634 while the nationwide tally of deaths has jumped 10,311.

1,686 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours whereas the number of total recoveries stands at 440,660.

The total count of active cases currently stands at 35,663.

Sindh stands first in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 217,636 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 140,188 in Punjab 59,255 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38,146 in Islamabad, 18,218 in Balochistan, 8,325 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,866 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,109 individuals have lost their lives to the novel disease in Punjab 3,594 in Sindh, 1,672 in KP, 424 in Islamabad, 226 in Azad Kashmir, 185 in Balochistan, and 101 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan has conducted 44,392 samples in the last 24 hours while 6,819,699 samples have been tested so far.