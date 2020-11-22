Pakistan reports 59 Covid-19 deaths in a single day – highest in four months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday (today) has reported 59 deaths and 2,665 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 374,173 while the death tally has jumped to 7,662.

At least 329,828 coronavirus patients have recovered so far whereas 1,653 patients are said to be in critical condition.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the novel virus in term of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 162,227 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 114,010 in Punjab, 44,097 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,744 in Balochistan, 26,569 in Islamabad, 6,000 in Azad Kashmir and 4,526 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 2,848 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,816 in Sindh, 1,325 in KP, 161 in Balochistan, 278 in Islamabad, 140 in Azad Kashmir and 94 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,180,026 coronavirus tests and 38,983 in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, authorities ordered to put four Karachi districts under smart lockdown and two districts under micro lockdown in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.