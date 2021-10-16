Pakistan reports drop in COVID cases with 893 new infections

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported a drop in the number of COVID cases with 893 new infections over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, at least 24 people lost their lives due to the novel virus while the death toll currently stands at 28,252 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,263,664.

Statistics 16 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,589

Positive Cases: 893

Positivity %: 1.69%

Deaths : 24

Patients on Critical Care: 2014 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 16, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 13,848 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,208,438. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 26,974 while the national positivity has recorded at 1.69 percent.

At least 465,175 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 437,572 in Punjab 176,650 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,402 Islamabad, 33,114 in Balochistan, 34,385 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,366 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,833 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,525 in Sindh, 5,679 KP, 937 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 352 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 52,589 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 20,151,188 since the first case was reported.