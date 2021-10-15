Pakistan reopens shrines, cinemas for fully vaccinated visitors

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) further relaxed coronavirus restrictions on Friday, allowing fully vaccinated people to go to shrines and cinemas across the country.

The decision to ease the curbs was taking in a meeting held to review the pandemic situation in the country.

NCOC has also abolished the one-day weekly closure of businesses across the country. It also increased the number of guests for weddings.

The number of guests for indoor weddings has been increased from 200 to 300 and from 300 to 500 for outdoor weddings.

"In light of the spread of the disease (Covid-19) slowing down and the ongoing vaccination campaign, the forum has [also] decided to end the one-day [weekly] closure of businesses across the country," read the official statement.

The monitoring body said that non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), which had been imposed in districts reporting a high positivity rate, would remain in place till October 21.

"The NPIs will be reviewed in an NCOC meeting on October 28," NCOC said.

The announcement comes as Pakistan records decline in the Covid-19 positivity rate, which was recorded at 2.02% today (Friday).