Covid positivity ratio reaches 7.36pc in Pakistan
Web Desk
08:50 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 3,567 new Covid cases taking the total tally of infections to 1,315,834, National Command and Operation Centre said Friday.

As per the latest figures, at least 7 people lost their lives amid the fifth wave of the novel coronavirus.

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio increased to 7.36 percent as the Omicron variant continues to push infection rates. In the alarming trend, the overall toll has now surged to 28,999.

Pakistan conducted a total of 48,449 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 675. Around 362 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,260,407.

As many as 494,064 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 450,686 in Punjab, 181,996 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 110,243 in Islamabad, 33,682 in Balochistan, 34,726 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,437 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has made it clear that Pakistan will not go for lockdown even if the Covid situation turns grim.

Addressing a post-cabinet press conference, he dismissed reports of schools’ closure amid rising cases. It is our resolve that we will not impose a lockdown in Pakistan. Our economy cannot bear the burden of another lockdown, he said.

