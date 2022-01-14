Covid positivity ratio reaches 7.36pc in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 3,567 new Covid cases taking the total tally of infections to 1,315,834, National Command and Operation Centre said Friday.
As per the latest figures, at least 7 people lost their lives amid the fifth wave of the novel coronavirus.
Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio increased to 7.36 percent as the Omicron variant continues to push infection rates. In the alarming trend, the overall toll has now surged to 28,999.
Statistics 14 Jan 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 14, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,449
Positive Cases: 3567
Positivity %: 7.36%
Deaths :7
Patients on Critical Care: 675
Pakistan conducted a total of 48,449 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 675. Around 362 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,260,407.
As many as 494,064 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 450,686 in Punjab, 181,996 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 110,243 in Islamabad, 33,682 in Balochistan, 34,726 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,437 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistan takes decision on schools tomorrow as ... 10:35 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will hold a meeting tomorrow (Thursday) ...
Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has made it clear that Pakistan will not go for lockdown even if the Covid situation turns grim.
Addressing a post-cabinet press conference, he dismissed reports of schools’ closure amid rising cases. It is our resolve that we will not impose a lockdown in Pakistan. Our economy cannot bear the burden of another lockdown, he said.
Fawad says no plan of lockdown, schools' closure ... 11:44 AM | 12 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry refuted lockdown rumors and reports of schools’ ...
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- WHO approves two new coronavirus treatments as Omicron spikes10:14 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
- Young and Fun? Why Hatchbacks are perfect for you!10:10 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:57 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 January 202209:22 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
- Zoheb Hassan served contempt notice for Facebook post against late ...10:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Who is Dr Hasnat Khan and how Lady Diana fell in love with him?11:31 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Kubra Khan spotted having fun while playing a game06:45 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021