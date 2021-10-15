Pakistan reports 27 fresh deaths from COVID-19
ISLAMABAD – At least 27 people lost their lives to coronavirus infection in Pakistan, with health authorities reporting 1,086 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.
According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) -- the top COVID-19 monitoring body in the South Asian country -- the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 28,228.
A total of 2,132 patients are on critical care.
Statistics 15 Oct 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 15, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,590
Positive Cases: 1086
Positivity %: 2.02%
Deaths : 27
Patients on Critical Care: 2132
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,415 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,194,590. The national positivity has recorded at 2.2 percent.
At least 464,746 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 437,316 in Punjab 176,501 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,57 Islamabad, 33,108 in Balochistan, 34,380 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,363 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 53,590 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 20,098,599 since the first case was reported.
