Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 October 2021
09:12 AM | 15 Oct, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 115,500 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 98,600 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 90,385 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 105,415.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 115,500 PKR 1,485
Karachi PKR 115,500 PKR 1,485
Islamabad PKR 115,500 PKR 1,485
Peshawar PKR 115,600 PKR 1,485
Quetta PKR 115,500 PKR 1,485
Sialkot PKR 115,500 PKR 1,485
Attock PKR 115,500 PKR 1,485
Gujranwala PKR 115,500 PKR 1,485
Jehlum PKR 115,500 PKR 1,485
Multan PKR 115,640 PKR 1,485
Bahawalpur PKR 115,500 PKR 1,485
Gujrat PKR 115,500 PKR 1,485
Nawabshah PKR 115,500 PKR 1,485
Chakwal PKR 115,500 PKR 1,485
Hyderabad PKR 115,500 PKR 1,485
Nowshehra PKR 115,500 PKR 1,485
Sargodha PKR 115,500 PKR 1,485
Faisalabad PKR 115,600 PKR 1,485
Mirpur PKR 115,500 PKR 1,485

