Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 October 2021
09:12 AM | 15 Oct, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 115,500 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 98,600 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 90,385 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 105,415.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 115,500
|PKR 1,485
|Karachi
|PKR 115,500
|PKR 1,485
|Islamabad
|PKR 115,500
|PKR 1,485
|Peshawar
|PKR 115,600
|PKR 1,485
|Quetta
|PKR 115,500
|PKR 1,485
|Sialkot
|PKR 115,500
|PKR 1,485
|Attock
|PKR 115,500
|PKR 1,485
|Gujranwala
|PKR 115,500
|PKR 1,485
|Jehlum
|PKR 115,500
|PKR 1,485
|Multan
|PKR 115,640
|PKR 1,485
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 115,500
|PKR 1,485
|Gujrat
|PKR 115,500
|PKR 1,485
|Nawabshah
|PKR 115,500
|PKR 1,485
|Chakwal
|PKR 115,500
|PKR 1,485
|Hyderabad
|PKR 115,500
|PKR 1,485
|Nowshehra
|PKR 115,500
|PKR 1,485
|Sargodha
|PKR 115,500
|PKR 1,485
|Faisalabad
|PKR 115,600
|PKR 1,485
|Mirpur
|PKR 115,500
|PKR 1,485
