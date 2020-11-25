Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari awaits Covid-19 test report

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari awaits Covid-19 test report
KARACHI – The report of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is due today as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman underwent Covid-19 test yesterday.  

The 32-year-old went into self-isolation on Tuesday after his political secretary Jameel Soomro tested positive for Coronavirus.

Bilawal had spent the past couple of weeks in Gilgit-Baltistan, where he was busy in electioneering for the legislative assembly's elections.

On the directives by the former President Asif Zardari, the entire staff of Bilawal House including the security guards were not allowed inside the premises without a coronavirus test report.

The PPP chairman will attend the engagement ceremony of his sister, Bakhtawar, later this week.

He is also planning to host Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jalsa at Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on November 30. The gathering will also mark the party's 53rd birthday.

The federal government and Opposition are also arguing with each other over the issue of public gatherings while coronavirus cases spike in the country.

