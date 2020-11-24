Bilawal undergoes COVID-19 test

KARACHI – Pakistan Peopels Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has isolated himself after one of his advisers tested positive for the coronavirus, it was reported on Tuesday.

Reports in local media suggest the 32-year-old Opposition leader has also undergone the COVID-19 testing after his aide Jameel Somroo was diagnosed with the infection.

The staff of Bilawal House Karachi have been directed to undergo coronavirus tests.

According to the new directives, no member of the Bilawal House Karachi staff would be allowed inside unless and until they underwent a coronavirus PCR test.

Bilawal Bhutto spent the past couple of weeks in Gilgit-Baltistan, where he was busy in electioneering for the legislative assembly's elections.

The PPP chairman will attend the engagement ceremony of his sister, Bakhtawar, later this week.