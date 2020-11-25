New Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly members take oath today

ECP notified official election results on Tuesday

Web Desk
08:00 AM | 25 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has notified official results of elections of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly, according to a notification issued by the GB's Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan.

The session of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly will be held in Assembly hall in Gilgit today at 1400 hours (2pm).

Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad, who is going to preside the Wednesday's session, will administer the oath from newly elected members from 24 constituencies of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Soon after oath taking, the members according to schedule will elect Chief Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to form the government in Gilgit Baltistan after having secured 22 of its 33 seats, according to the official results announced by the region's election commission on Tuesday.

The PPP and PML-N — both of which have levelled allegations of rigging — hold five and three seats, respectively.

In all, the GB Assembly has 33 seats — 24 of which are contested through directed elections; six are reserved for women and three others reserved for technocrats and professionals. Political parties can nominate their candidates to the latter through proportional representation.

In the elections, the PTI emerged victorious on 10 seats, while seven were won by independent candidates. The JUI and Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) won one seat apiece. Six of the independent candidates have joined PTI after the election and the party already had a seat adjustment arrangement with the MWM.

