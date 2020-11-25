Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 November 2020
Web Desk
08:30 AM | 25 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 November 2020
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs108,900 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs93,400 at the opening of trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs85,616 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs99,824 at the opening of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Karachi PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Islamabad PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Peshawar PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Quetta PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Sialkot PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Attock PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Gujranwala PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Jehlum PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Multan PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Bahawalpur PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Gujrat PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Nawabshah PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Chakwal PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Hyderabad PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Nowshehra PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Sargodha PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Faisalabad PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405
Mirpur PKR 108,900 PKR 1,405

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 November ...
08:30 AM | 25 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 November ...
07:20 AM | 24 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 November ...
09:04 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 November ...
09:26 AM | 22 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—21 November 2020
09:08 AM | 21 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—20 November 2020
09:51 AM | 20 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's all about Grammys Award 2021 Nominations - Watch live stream
12:00 AM | 25 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr