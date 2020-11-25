Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 November 2020
08:30 AM | 25 Nov, 2020
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs108,900 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs93,400 at the opening of trading.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs85,616 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs99,824 at the opening of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Karachi
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Islamabad
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Peshawar
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Quetta
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Sialkot
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Attock
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Gujranwala
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Jehlum
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Multan
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Gujrat
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Nawabshah
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Chakwal
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Hyderabad
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Nowshehra
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Sargodha
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Faisalabad
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
|Mirpur
|PKR 108,900
|PKR 1,405
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 November 202008:30 AM | 25 Nov, 2020
- New Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly members take oath today08:00 AM | 25 Nov, 2020
-
- Bilawal undergoes COVID-19 test11:24 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan to close indoor restaurants to stem COVID-19 cases11:18 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- Urwa-Farhan 'separation' shocks social media09:57 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
-
- Mahira Khan among 100 Most Inspiring Women07:08 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
-
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020