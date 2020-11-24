Pakistan reports 2,665 fresh cases, 48 COVID-19 deaths in one day

LAHORE – Pakistan on Tuesday has reported 48 deaths and 2,665 new cases by a novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

As per the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 379,883. The death toll stands at 7,744 on Tuesday.

At least 331,760 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 40,379. 1,751 patients are said to be in critical condition.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 164,651 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 115,138 in Punjab, 44,932 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,846 in Balochistan, 27,555 in Islamabad, 6,203 in Azad Kashmir and 4,558 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 2,879 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,845 in Sindh, 1,330 in KP, 163 in Balochistan, 285 in Islamabad, 147 in Azad Kashmir and 95 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,256,120 coronavirus tests and 39,165 in the last 24 hours.

In the world, the United States reported the most infections in a day. India remains second with 43,364 new infections while Italy reported 32,273 new cases and Brazil confirmed 29,118.