12:53 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
VIDEO – Driver crashes his brand new car into showroom wall
KARACHI – A video clip surfaced online shows a brand new MPV slammed into a showroom’s wall by its owner minutes after its delivery.

At the beginning of the video, one can see that the owner is getting a briefing from what appears to be one of the showroom staff standing outside with the driver’s side door open.

Apparently, it seems that instead of applying brakes, the driver floors the acceleration pedal. The MPV rams into the showroom compound and the front of the brand new car got almost smashed while the owner remained unhurt.

In the video, the man was lucky that airbags triggered in the right time that both driver and passenger are safe although smashing a car of 3.8 million is not a simple thing to forget.

