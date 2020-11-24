PAF first female fighter pilot Marium Mukhtiar being remembered on her 5th death anniversary
Web Desk
01:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
PAF first female fighter pilot Marium Mukhtiar being remembered on her 5th death anniversary
ISLAMABAD – The fourth death anniversary of Pakistan’s first female fighter pilot, Marium Mukhtar is being observed on Tuesday (today).

Marium was the first Pakistani female Air Force pilot to embraced martyrdom. She was flying a training FT 7PG aircraft with Squadron Leader Saqib Abbasi when encountered a serious in-flight emergency on November 24, 2015, which resulted in an accident near Kundian, Mianwali district.

Marium, after receiving her initial education from Karachi, graduated as a fighter pilot in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in 2007. She joined the Pakistan Air Force in the 132 GD Pilot course in 2011, graduated as a fighter pilot in the Pakistan Air Force in 2014.

She was conferred with ‘Tamgha-e-Basalat’ by the Government of Pakistan.

