PAF first female fighter pilot Marium Mukhtiar being remembered on her 5th death anniversary
ISLAMABAD – The fourth death anniversary of Pakistan’s first female fighter pilot, Marium Mukhtar is being observed on Tuesday (today).
Marium was the first Pakistani female Air Force pilot to embraced martyrdom. She was flying a training FT 7PG aircraft with Squadron Leader Saqib Abbasi when encountered a serious in-flight emergency on November 24, 2015, which resulted in an accident near Kundian, Mianwali district.
Marium, after receiving her initial education from Karachi, graduated as a fighter pilot in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in 2007. She joined the Pakistan Air Force in the 132 GD Pilot course in 2011, graduated as a fighter pilot in the Pakistan Air Force in 2014.
She was conferred with ‘Tamgha-e-Basalat’ by the Government of Pakistan.
Marium mukhtiar our pride.
Marium Mukhtiar was a Pakistani fighter pilot. She died after a Pakistan Air Force FT-7PG aircraft crashed near Kundian in Mianwali District in the northwest of Punjab, Five years have passed since she was martyred.....#MartyredOurPride pic.twitter.com/pT5kXBRGft— Rania khan☪ (@raniaviews) November 24, 2020
24 Nov - Flying Officer Marium Mukhtiar Shaheed, first shaheed fighter pilot of #PAF.#PakistanArmy #Pakistan @_Mansoor_Ali @AajKamranKhan pic.twitter.com/nuO8CO2iE1— Vaniya Ahmad (@VaniyaAhmad9999) November 24, 2020
May Allah give u high place in Jannah.
Nation is indebted.#MariumMukhtiar pic.twitter.com/0Fu5hmeJ9p— Malik Ali Raza (@AnchorMalik1) November 23, 2020
Today is the 5th death anniversary of Flying Officer Marium Mukhtiar Shaheed. Pakistan’s first female fighter pilot to sacrifice her life in a crash. Her FT-7PG aircraft crashed near Kundian in Mianwali district on 24/11/2015.
Pay tribute to our brave daughter of the Soil.. pic.twitter.com/Tk21hCxjOF— Usman Khaliq Gondal???????? (@chukgondal) November 24, 2020
Mai rahun, na rahun,
Meri dastanian sunai dain gi
Yahan sadion tak
K meri jannisari ki dastano ka
Iss mitti ka har zarra gawahi de ga .
# 5TH SHAHADAT ANNIVERSARY OF FLYING OFFICER MARIUM MUKHTIAR SHAHEED . pic.twitter.com/byFMTEEmxd— Nimra ???????? (@NimraSays01) November 23, 2020
-
