PIA plane crash: Pakistan to acquire new flight operations control from Turkey
ISLAMABAD – Following Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crash in Karachi, Pakistan has decided to get new state of the art flight operations control system from Turkey to avoid plane accidents in future.
According to media details, the new system, state of the art flight operations control system, is approved from International Civil Aviation, which will also upgrade PIA’s service delivery to international standards.
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that that 97 people lost their live after PIA flight PK-8303 coming from Lahore to Karachi crashed in the Model Colony in Malir area near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.
41 bodies out of the 97 killed in the incident have been identified and handed over to their heirs, whereas the process of the bodies’ identification through DNA test is underway. Only two passengers survived in the PIA plane crash.
