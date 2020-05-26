PM's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund crosses Rs4 billion mark
01:47 PM | 26 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 has crossed the four billion rupees mark today (Tuesday).

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed commended the generosity and passion of all the donors. 

He said this indeed is a great cause and the government will contribute four rupees for every rupee donated to the fund.

