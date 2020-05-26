PM's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund crosses Rs4 billion mark
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 has crossed the four billion rupees mark today (Tuesday).
In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed commended the generosity and passion of all the donors.
PM Relief Fund has crossed the— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) May 26, 2020
4 Billion Mark Masha'ALLAH. Generosity & Jazba of all donors is commendable. This indeed is a great cause.Together we can & Together we must. Govt to contribute Rs. 4 for every rupee donated to relief fund. #KeepContributing Account Details Below:
He said this indeed is a great cause and the government will contribute four rupees for every rupee donated to the fund.
- Hafeez Sheikh vows to provide maximum relief to masses in upcoming ...11:55 AM | 27 May, 2020
- Tensions b/w China & India escalated after frequent skirmishes in ...11:38 AM | 27 May, 2020
- Another 176 Pakistanis stranded in India to return home today10:05 AM | 27 May, 2020
- Pakistan welcomes UN Chief’s remarks stressing need to counter ...08:50 AM | 27 May, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 57,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,197 confirmed ...08:30 AM | 27 May, 2020
- ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul’ producer wishes to collaborate with Pakistan06:08 PM | 26 May, 2020
- Ira’s Dessertry: A world full of flavours and fillings03:40 PM | 26 May, 2020
- 'Ertuğrul' wishes Eid Mubarik to Pakistan – VIDEO03:16 PM | 25 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020