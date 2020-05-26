PM's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund crosses Rs4 billion mark

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 has crossed the four billion rupees mark today (Tuesday).

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed commended the generosity and passion of all the donors.

PM Relief Fund has crossed the

4 Billion Mark Masha'ALLAH. Generosity & Jazba of all donors is commendable. This indeed is a great cause.Together we can & Together we must. Govt to contribute Rs. 4 for every rupee donated to relief fund. #KeepContributing Account Details Below: — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) May 26, 2020

He said this indeed is a great cause and the government will contribute four rupees for every rupee donated to the fund.