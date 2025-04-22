Iffat Omar declines Punjab Government’s cultural adviser offer

Veteran model and actor Iffat Omar has gracefully declined an offer from the Punjab government to serve as a cultural adviser to the province’s Information Minister, Azma Bokhari.

“I’ve humbly declined the offer,” Omar confirmed, following reports circulating across media outlets and social platforms suggesting that she had accepted the role. The proposed appointment was reportedly meant to involve her in shaping initiatives aimed at promoting and preserving Punjab’s rich cultural heritage.

Omar’s response comes amid growing public discussion over the involvement of celebrities in government-backed cultural campaigns. While the Punjab government has not officially commented on the matter, the reports had sparked both curiosity and critique.

Known for her candid opinions and bold presence, Iffat Omar made headlines in 2022 when she publicly announced her departure from mainstream entertainment. “I have decided to quit showbiz because the work is so bad and I criticise it myself. To do the work yourself and then critique it as well doesn’t feel right,” she explained at the time. Despite this, she hinted that she might consider a return to acting if presented with an exceptionally compelling script.

Currently, Omar hosts the YouTube podcast Say It All With Iffat Omar, where she engages in meaningful conversations with thought leaders and professionals from diverse fields. Through her platform, she continues to use her voice to influence public discourse on cultural, political, and social matters.