OCAC warns of petrol shortage in Punjab and Sindh

A looming shortage of petroleum products is feared across Sindh and Punjab as ongoing protests and road blockades disrupt fuel transportation routes in the region.

According to a formal communication from the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) to the Chief Secretary of Sindh, demonstrations in opposition to the federal government’s controversial canal project have severely impacted the delivery of petroleum supplies.

The OCAC report highlights that nearly 800 oil tankers are currently stranded in Larkana and Sukkur due to ongoing sit-ins and road closures. The council warned that if the situation is not resolved promptly, it could lead to significant fuel shortages in interior Sindh and parts of Punjab.

These disruptions follow growing opposition to the proposed canal construction, with protests intensifying along the Sindh-Punjab border. In a related development, stakeholders have expressed concerns over potential losses of goods worth $1.5 million due to delayed or blocked transport routes.

While political parties have emphasized their constitutional right to peaceful protest, Sindh government officials—including Information Minister Sharjeel Memon—have urged demonstrators to ensure that public convenience and essential services are not compromised.

The OCAC has called on authorities to urgently intervene and facilitate the safe passage of fuel tankers to avert a deeper supply crisis. If the impasse continues, experts warn of ripple effects on transportation, agriculture, and daily economic activity in the affected regions.