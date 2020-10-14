Massive protests in occupied J&K against rising Indian state terrorism

SRINAGAR – People in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir yesterday staged protest demonstrations against the rising Indian state terrorism in the territory.

Massive protests rocked Rawalpora area of Srinagar after Indian troops deployed on the road thrashed two local youth without any reason, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The locals blocked the road at Main Chowk, Rawalpora, against the incident.

“We are protesting against the unjustified thrashing of our boys. We want action against these Indian soldiers who beat up our children mercilessly,” the protesting locals said.

The injured youth were shifted to hospital for treatment.

On Monday, Indian troops had killed two more youth, injured dozens while razing many houses and structures to rubble in Srinagar.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Rambagh area of the city.

The troops blasted many houses with inflammable material during the operation. As the news about the killings spread, people from Barzulla and adjoining areas took to the streets and clashed with the troops.

The troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells injuring many protesters including Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum Chief Coordinator Tawseef and Srinagar District Muhammad Faisal.

Posters in favour of Kashmir’s freedom from India have been put to display in Sopore and adjoining areas.

On the other hand, Kashmiri Sikhs staged a protest demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar to condemn the discriminatory order recently passed by the Modi-led fascist Indian government to grant undue concessions to Hindus in the territory.

Meanwhile, Indian police booked three teachers named Abdul Ahad, Rauf Ahmad and Mohammad Yousuf under black law Public Safety Act while put half a dozen others under observation in Shopian.

Senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri people had neither submitted to India's fascism in the past, nor would they accept its supremacy in the future, come what may.