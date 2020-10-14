Gal Gadot accused of cultural appropriation for accepting Cleopatra role

The news of Gal Gadot being casted as Cleopatra in an upcoming biopic has sparked a debate about cultural whitewashing and ancient history.

The actor announced the news on Sunday that she is teaming up with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins once again for a biopic about the life of the famous Queen of Egypt.

As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera. pic.twitter.com/k5eyTIfzjB — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2020

The starlet shared how excited she is to “tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera.”

Critics are complaining about the fact that Gadot is neither Egyptian nor Arab, while others are questioning the historic accuracy of the film.

This is a new low for Hollywood

Not one person thought of making an effort for looking for an Egyptian actress

after all the fucking up representing Ancient Egyptians around the history this what you came up with. — Sarah (@Sarah_Ahmed989) October 11, 2020

Cleopatra was Egyptian, right? Here's a photo of an Egyptian woman, and a photo of Gal Gadot. Seems like a no brainer to me. The movie is going to suck anyway, so who cares? pic.twitter.com/LPnA9Eas8V — Kelsey Shannon (@comickelsey) October 12, 2020

Gal Gadot playing Cleopatra is NOT OKAY. 😡



It’s almost as offensive as when Russell Crowe took that role as a Roman soldier even though he was born in New Zealand and has *never* sought vengeance for the murder of his family through the means of gladiatorial combat. https://t.co/aK7KfYW4h3 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) October 13, 2020

Gal gadot playing cleopatra... CLEOPATRA!!! I’m so done with you y[redacted] demons ruining everything. paramount paramours whatever the fuck y’all called I hope this movie tanks if it ever happens pic.twitter.com/Q1zDUWBzqo — wattsonisop 🏳️‍🌈 (@wattsonisop) October 11, 2020

