Gal Gadot accused of cultural appropriation for accepting Cleopatra role

10:44 AM | 14 Oct, 2020
The news of Gal Gadot being casted as Cleopatra in an upcoming biopic has sparked a debate about cultural whitewashing and ancient history. 

The actor announced the news on Sunday that she is teaming up with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins once again for a biopic about the life of the famous Queen of Egypt. 

The starlet shared how excited she is to “tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera.”

Critics are complaining about the fact that Gadot is neither Egyptian nor Arab, while others are questioning the historic accuracy of the film.

