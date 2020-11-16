Ameer Gillani tests negative for COVID-19

Ameer Gilani has defeated the coronavirus and has tested negative!

The actor took to Instagram to announce the good news with his fans: "This bed has been my only friend for the past 15 days. Isolation has been scary and annoying."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameer Gilani (@ameergilani)

"Aap sab ki duaon se I have recovered Alhamdulillah and tested negative," added the Sabaat actor.

Gillani tested positive for Covid-19 on November 3. Taking to Instagram, he shared that he has isolated himself and requested his fans to pray from his speedy recovery.

News of his diagnosis came only days after his co-star Usman Muktar announced that he has contracted the virus. He has recovered from the illness as well.

Earlier this month, singer Jawad Ahmed, models Saheefa Jabbar and Farwa Kazmi tested positive for coronavirus.

Pakistan has reported 2,443 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths in a single day as the country saw a significant rise in the cases and causalities.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 7,141. Nearly 323,225 have recovered thus far, while confirmed cases hikes to 356,904. At least 1,377 patients are said to be in critical condition.