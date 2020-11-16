Pakistan reports over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases for fourth consecutive day
Pakistan reports over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases for fourth consecutive day
LAHORE – Pakistan has reported 19 deaths and 2,128 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Monday.

Amid the surge in positive cases, the positive number tally stands at 359,032 while the death toll stands at 7,160.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), It’s the fourth consecutive day that Pakistan reported over 2,000 cases in one single day. The number of active cases shot up to 28,048.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

At least 155,680 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 109,9 110,450 in Punjab, 42,370 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24,218 in Islamabad, 16,407 in Balochistan, 5,455 in Azad Kashmir and 4,452 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 2,747 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,475 in Punjab, 1,311 in KP, 156 in Balochistan, 257 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 121 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,950,561 and 39,410 in the last 24 hours.

Some 323,824 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,379 patients are in critical condition.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has been infected with coronavirus and has quarantined himself.

