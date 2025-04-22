Pakistan establishes new independent agency to tackle Cybercrime

To tackle the growing threat of online crimes, the government of Pakistan has established the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) as a fully independent body. The new agency will now have complete authority to investigate and act against cyber-related offenses across the country.

This development comes in response to the sharp rise in online fraud, harassment, identity theft, digital blackmail, fake websites, and social media crimes. Previously, these cases were handled by the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). With this change, that wing has now been formally dissolved, and all responsibilities have shifted to the NCCIA.

According to an official statement, the NCCIA will handle prevention, investigation, and enforcement of cyber laws and will serve as the public’s primary contact for all cybercrime issues.

Citizens can now report incidents directly to the agency by calling 051-9106691 or emailing helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk. People can also visit their nearest NCCIA Circle Office for support.