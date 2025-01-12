Overseas Pakistani groom showers guests with cash at Sialkot wedding

A wedding in Sialkot’s Sambrial area turned into a spectacle of extravagant wealth as both local and foreign currencies were showered on guests, leaving many in awe. The groom, an overseas Pakistani residing in Italy, made sure his wedding was marked by a generous display of financial opulence.

As the bride’s procession (baraat) left the village, the groom’s brothers and friends began tossing bundles of notes into the air. The show continued when the procession reached the wedding hall, where both Pakistani rupees and foreign currencies, including those from Italy, Spain, and Canada, were distributed among the attendees.

To manage the distribution of money, a special container was arranged in the wedding hall, ensuring that the currency rain was done in an organized manner. The scene, which was a blend of celebration and excess, was attended by the groom’s relatives who had flown in from different countries, adding to the international flair of the event.

The lavish affair raised eyebrows on social media, with many questioning the ethics of such ostentatious displays, while others marveled at the groom’s generosity. Whether a statement of wealth or a cultural tradition, the wedding in Sialkot certainly made a memorable impression.