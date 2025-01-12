Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Overseas Pakistani groom showers guests with cash at Sialkot wedding

Overseas Pakistani Groom Showers Guests With Cash At Sialkot Wedding

A wedding in Sialkot’s Sambrial area turned into a spectacle of extravagant wealth as both local and foreign currencies were showered on guests, leaving many in awe. The groom, an overseas Pakistani residing in Italy, made sure his wedding was marked by a generous display of financial opulence.

As the bride’s procession (baraat) left the village, the groom’s brothers and friends began tossing bundles of notes into the air. The show continued when the procession reached the wedding hall, where both Pakistani rupees and foreign currencies, including those from Italy, Spain, and Canada, were distributed among the attendees.

To manage the distribution of money, a special container was arranged in the wedding hall, ensuring that the currency rain was done in an organized manner. The scene, which was a blend of celebration and excess, was attended by the groom’s relatives who had flown in from different countries, adding to the international flair of the event.

The lavish affair raised eyebrows on social media, with many questioning the ethics of such ostentatious displays, while others marveled at the groom’s generosity. Whether a statement of wealth or a cultural tradition, the wedding in Sialkot certainly made a memorable impression.

 
Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 12 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 278.75 280.25
EUR EUR 288.75 291.5
GBP GBP 344.5 348
AED AED 75.65 76.3
SAR SAR 74 74.55
AUD AUD 173.25 175.5
BHD BHD 737.4 745.4
CAD CAD 194.35 196.75
CNY CNY 37.97 38.37
DKK DKK 38.08 38.48
HKD HKD 35.47 35.82
INR INR 3.19 3.28
JPY JPY 1.77 1.83
KWD KWD 896.65 906.15
MYR MYR 61.28 61.88
NZD NZD 153.98 155.98
NOK NOK 24.16 24.46
OMR OMR 721.75 730.25
QAR QAR 75.9 76.6
SGD SGD 204.5 206.5
SEK SEK 24.76 25.06
CHF CHF 303.71 306.51
THB THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search