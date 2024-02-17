Shahid Afridi urges decision makers to pull Pakistan out of chaos

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has expressed disappointment at the political unrest in the country.

Afridi's statement came in the wake of Rawalpindi commissioner's resignation after accepting responsibility for the alleged vote rigging in the February 8 general election.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Afridi wrote, “Common man is annoyed by listening to a new story every day as his actual problem is inflation and unemployment.”

He appealed to “decision-makers” to sit together and take the country out of the "chaotic situation".

Urging unity amongst all sides, the 46-year-old stressed that the country could not afford more harm and suggested all stakeholders join hands to save the future of the next generations.

Afridi's comments came when the February 8 vote results sparked protests by several parties across the country.

Being a cricket celebrity, the former star player often came under the spotlight for expressing his views on political issues.

In March 2022, he appealed that at least one elected government’s tenure must be completed. He made the statement when then-opposition was all set to oust then-prime minister Imran Khan from his office.

“It has been 74 years since Pakistan’s independence. For God’s sake let at least one elected government complete its constitutional term,” Afridi opined.

After Shehbaz Sharif was elected the next premier, the former cricketer faced another wave of criticism when he congratulated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president for assuming the PM’s office after the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.