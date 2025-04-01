Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Afghan govt urges Pakistan to halt deportations as ACC deadline passes

ISLAMABAD – The Afghan interim government, led by the Taliban, has urged Pakistan to halt the deportation of Afghan nationals as the deadline for Afghan Citizenship Card (ACC) holders to leave voluntarily expired on March 31.

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry had earlier announced on March 6 that all undocumented foreigners and ACC holders must leave the country by March 31, 2025. It warned that deportation would begin from April 1. Following the deadline, a report from state-run Radio Pakistan stated that legal action would now be taken against individuals who remain in the country unlawfully.

According to UNHCR Representative Philippa Candler, Pakistan currently hosts 1.52 million registered Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, along with approximately 800,000 ACC holders and others residing without official documentation. Meanwhile, an Afghan government statement, cited by the Bakhtar news agency, highlighted growing concerns over Pakistan’s intensified crackdown on undocumented foreigners and the uncertainty faced by ACC holders.

Afghan Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, has called on neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan and Iran, to allow Afghan refugees to return voluntarily rather than enforcing deportations. He stressed the need for humane treatment, pointing to reports of mistreatment, including the deportation of Afghans with valid visas.

In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials have recommended delaying the repatriation process until April 10 due to the Eid holidays. However, the Interior Ministry has not confirmed whether this proposal will be accepted.

Local sources report that refugee camps set up in the Khyber tribal district remain closed, with no significant movement observed so far. A Provincial Steering Committee meeting held on March 17 suggested deferring the deportation of ACC holders until April 10.

The federal government’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP), launched on November 1, 2023, has already resulted in the departure of over 700,000 undocumented Afghans.

As of now, there has been no official response from Islamabad regarding potential adjustments to the repatriation timeline.

