Punjab govt announces new summer timings for schools

LAHORE – A new summer schedule has been issued for government schools in Punjab.

The Punjab School Education Department has released a revised notification stating that the new school timings will be in effect from April 7 to October 15.

Single-shift schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM, while on Fridays, they will close at 11:30 AM.

Double-shift schools will run from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM, with the second shift starting from 12:00 PM to 4:30 PM. On Fridays, the second shift will begin at 2:30 PM.