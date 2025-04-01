Imran Khan calls for resignation of KP Assembly speaker over corruption probe

RAWALPINDI – Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, stated that if the committee investigating corruption allegations against party leaders has made a decision, then the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly should resign from his position.

After meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, senior PTI leader Azam Khan Swati told the media that he, along with two others, had informed the party founder about matters related to corruption in Mansehra. He also mentioned that the committee’s findings should be made public. If the committee has decided, the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly should step down, as per Imran Khan’s instructions.

Azam Swati also shared that the founder was informed about the actions of Junaid Akbar, who had been directed to revoke appointments made by Akbar, as well as matters concerning Punjab. He told the founder that efforts were being made to block Aliya Hamza’s progress.

Swati further added that Imran Khan was told about the corruption charges against Sardar Khan and Ikramullah, who had been given positions despite these allegations. The senior leader emphasized that they must ensure Imran Khan’s release from jail and mentioned that Ali Amin Gandapur is not silent on corruption issues.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Secretary General Salman Akram Raja expressed that he would discuss Azam Swati’s concerns with Junaid Akbar. He also stated that any issues in Punjab could be addressed through discussions, affirming that there was no internal conflict in the party, just minor ongoing matters.