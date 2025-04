KARACHI – President Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after falling ill in Nawabshah.

According to reports, various medical tests were conducted after he experienced fever and an infection.

A team of doctors is monitoring his condition, and party leaders confirmed that his health has improved.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori contacted Dr. Asim, President Zardari’s physician, to inquire about his health and extend his best wishes.