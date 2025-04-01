11-year-old boy gang-raped in Lahore, three suspects arrested

LAHORE – Four boys gang-raped an 11-year-old boy in Lahore, prompting police action that led to the arrest of three suspects.

According to reports, the incident took place in Mughalpura, where all four accused assaulted the child. Upon receiving information, Lahore police swiftly intervened and apprehended three of them.

SHO Mughalpura Naseem Khan stated that a case had been registered against all four suspects based on the victim’s father’s statement.

The FIR mentions that the accused threatened and intimidated the child with death threats. The suspects have been identified as Farhan, Ibrahim, Waqas, and Abdullah.

Additionally, the FIR states that the perpetrators also showed the child explicit videos.