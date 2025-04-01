Mufti Qavi sends special message to Rakhi Sawant on Eid

Mufti Qavi, who had expressed his desire to marry Bollywood actress and dancer Rakhi Sawant, has sent a special message to the Indian actress on the occasion of Eid.

Recently, a video clip of Qavi’s interview has gone viral on social media, in which he has sent a message to Rakhi Sawant, saying, “Become Fatima Bano or Rakhi Bano, become the life partner of Mufti Qavi Sahab.”

In the interview, Qavi said that he has sent many love messages to Rakhi Sawant, but there is no plan to give her Eid gifts yet.

It is worth noting that when Rakhi Sawant expressed her desire to marry a Pakistani boy, Mufti Qavi had sent her a marriage proposal and had also promised to give her gifts worth crores of rupees if she married him.