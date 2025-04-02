Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold Rates in Pakistan – 2 April 2025 – Today Gold Price Per Tola & 10 grams

ISLAMABAD – Gold Rates in Pakistan remained at Rs325,700 per tola amid buying frenzy in local and international market, which pushed prices to all time high.

As per the latest data, the price of 10gms 24-karat gold stands at PKR 279,240 per 10 grams. The prices for yellow precious metal fluctuated considerably in recent weeks, reflecting the volatility of global markets.

The price surge has been mirrored across major cities in Pakistan, with gold priced identically in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and several other regions. The rate for silver remains steady at Rs3,421 per tola in all major cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan

  • Karachi: Rs325,700 per Tola

  • Lahore: Rs325,700 per Tola

  • Islamabad: Rs325,700 per Tola

  • Peshawar: Rs325,700 per Tola

  • Quetta: Rs 325,700 per Tola

  • Sialkot: Rs325,700 per Tola

  • Hyderabad: Rs325,700 per Tola

  • Faisalabad: Rs325,700 per Tola

Latest Gold Price 

  • Per 10 Grams: PKR 279,240

  • Per Gram: PKR 27,924

Experts link sharp increase in gold prices to global economic uncertainties, including inflationary pressures and shifts in currency markets. As is customary, gold prices in Pakistan continue to fluctuate in response to international market trends, making it a volatile asset for investors and consumers alike.

Gold prices up by Rs1,680 to reach all-time high

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 2 April 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

