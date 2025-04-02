Gold Rates in Pakistan – 2 April 2025 – Today Gold Price Per Tola & 10 grams

ISLAMABAD – Gold Rates in Pakistan remained at Rs325,700 per tola amid buying frenzy in local and international market, which pushed prices to all time high.

As per the latest data, the price of 10gms 24-karat gold stands at PKR 279,240 per 10 grams. The prices for yellow precious metal fluctuated considerably in recent weeks, reflecting the volatility of global markets.

The price surge has been mirrored across major cities in Pakistan, with gold priced identically in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and several other regions. The rate for silver remains steady at Rs3,421 per tola in all major cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan

Karachi: Rs325,700 per Tola

Lahore: Rs325,700 per Tola

Islamabad: Rs325,700 per Tola

Peshawar: Rs325,700 per Tola

Quetta: Rs 325,700 per Tola

Sialkot: Rs325,700 per Tola

Hyderabad: Rs325,700 per Tola

Faisalabad: Rs325,700 per Tola

Latest Gold Price

Per 10 Grams: PKR 279,240

Per Gram: PKR 27,924

Experts link sharp increase in gold prices to global economic uncertainties, including inflationary pressures and shifts in currency markets. As is customary, gold prices in Pakistan continue to fluctuate in response to international market trends, making it a volatile asset for investors and consumers alike.