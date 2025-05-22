Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 22 May 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed slight increase on Wednesday, continuing their upward trajectory in response to both global trends and local market dynamics.

On May 22, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stands at Rs349,400, up from Rs342,800 in the previous trading session. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold climbed by Rs5,659, now priced at Rs299,554, compared to Rs293,895 earlier.

Prices for 22-karat gold also increased, with 10 grams selling for Rs274,601, marking a rise of Rs5,188 from the previous rate of Rs269,413.

Gold and Silver Prices – May 22, 2025

Metal Unit New Price Old Price Gold (24K) 1 Tola Rs349,400 Rs342,800 Gold (24K) 10 Grams Rs299,554 Rs293,895 Gold (22K) 10 Grams Rs274,601 Rs269,413 Silver 1 Tola Rs3,466 Rs3,410 Silver 10 Grams Rs2,971 Rs2,923

Silver rates followed suit, showing modest gains. The price of per tola silver rose by Rs56, now standing at Rs3,466, while 10 grams of silver increased by Rs48, reaching Rs2,971.

Experts attribute the sharp rise in precious metal prices to continued economic uncertainty and rising inflation. With investors worldwide seeking secure assets, gold and silver remain attractive options amid currency fluctuations and financial volatility.