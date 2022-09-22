Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 September 2022
07:08 AM | 22 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 September 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs148,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 127,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 116,960 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 136,500.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Karachi PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Islamabad PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Peshawar PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Quetta PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Sialkot PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Attock PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Gujranwala PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Jehlum PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Multan PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Bahawalpur PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Gujrat PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Nawabshah PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Chakwal PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Hyderabad PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Nowshehra PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Sargodha PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Faisalabad PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720
Mirpur PKR 148,900 PKR 1,720

