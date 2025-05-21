Gold price increases by Rs6,600 to Rs349,400 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs6,600 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs349,400 against its sale at Rs342,800 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs5,659 to Rs299,554 from Rs.293,895 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs.5,188 to Rs.274,601 from Rs.269,413.

The rates of per tola silver appreciated by Rs.56 to Rs.3,466 from Rs. 3,410 and ten gram rose by Rs.48 to Rs.2,971 from Rs.2,923.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $66 to $3,310 from $3,244 whereas that of silver went also increased by $.0.56 to $33.08, the Association reported.