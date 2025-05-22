Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan: Check Updates for US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal 22 May

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows slight changes in open market on Thursday, as foreign currency exchange rates fluctuated in response to ongoing global economic conditions.

As per dealers from open market, US Dollar was being bought at 282.40 and sold at Rs284.10. UK Pound Sterling remained one of the strongest currencies, trading at Rs379.15 for buying and Rs382.65 for selling, while Euro stood at Rs320.10 and Rs322.85 respectively.

Kuwaiti Dinar is selling at Rs925.75, after Bahraini Dinar at Rs760.30 and the Omani Riyal at Rs744.85. Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham were available at Rs75.80 and Rs77.50 respectively. Chinese Yuan was being traded at Rs37.99, the Japanese Yen at Rs2.04, and the Indian Rupee at Rs3.30.

Canadian Dollar is at Rs209.00, Australian Dollar at Rs186.00, and the Singapore Dollar at Rs222.25. Swiss Franc also remained high, selling at Rs338.35.