Indian Diplomat given 24 hours to leave Pakistan after ‘Persona Non Grata’ declaration

ISLAMABAD – In fresh diplomatic standoff, Pakistan ordered an Indian High Commission official to leave South Asian nation within 24 hours after declaring him persona non grata over allegations of activities inconsistent with diplomatic norms.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued statement confirming the expulsion, citing official’s conduct as violation of diplomatic protocols. Indian Chargé d’Affaires was summoned to the Foreign Office and formally informed of the decision. As per spokesperson from the Foreign Ministry, Indian diplomat was found engaging in activities deemed suspicious and incompatible with his diplomatic status.

The spokesperson also underscored that no foreign official should misuse diplomatic privileges while posted in Pakistan. The term persona non grata refers to a designation used by host countries to declare a foreign diplomat unwelcome, typically for actions perceived as interfering with internal affairs or breaching diplomatic conduct.

This move follows a similar action by New Delhi, which earlier expelled a Pakistani diplomat on the same grounds. The Pakistani official was also given a 24-hour deadline to leave India after being accused of conduct contrary to diplomatic responsibilities.

Indian government said all diplomatic personnel must strictly adhere to the Vienna Convention and avoid actions that could compromise bilateral relations.

The tit-for-tat expulsions have added to the already strained relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, which have long been marked by diplomatic tensions and mutual accusations.