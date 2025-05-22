India restricts water supply from Kishanganga Dam to Neelum River after revoking IWT

ISLAMABAD – In another blatant act of hostility, New Delhi has once again targeted Pakistan by restricting flow of water from Kishanganga Dam into the Neelum River.

This move marks new low in India’s ongoing water aggression, severely impacting livelihoods of thousands of Pakistanis who depend on the river for agriculture and daily needs. Officials confirm that India’s unilateral decision has significantly reduced water flow, escalating an already fragile situation between the two nuclear armed neighbors.

This deliberate water blockade comes amid heightened tensions after recent violent incidents and New Delhi’s suspension of Indus Waters Treaty, a critical agreement governing water sharing between two sides.

Experts warn that India’s ruthless use of water as a political weapon not only violates international laws but also threatens regional peace and stability. Islamabad condemned the move in the strongest terms, vowing to protect its water rights and hold India accountable for these provocative actions.

This latest water stoppage is a stark reminder of Modi government’s inhumane tactics aimed at destabilizing Pakistan through resource deprivation, pushing the region closer to an environmental and humanitarian crisis.