If India blocks our water, the consequences will be felt for decades: DG ISPR

Pakistan’s military has issued a stern warning to India, stating that if India attempts to block Pakistan’s water supply, the consequences of Pakistan’s response would be felt for decades. In an exclusive interview with British media, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), emphasized that Pakistan would not tolerate any such actions and would take immediate and forceful measures if necessary.

General Chaudhry stated, “No one should dare to block Pakistan’s water. If India cuts off our water, the consequences of our response will be felt for years and even decades. The government of Pakistan has already made it clear to India, and there is no further need for us to comment on this.”

He further added, “Blocking the water of over 240 million people is something only a madman would contemplate, and India cannot afford to do so. We hope such a situation never arises, but if it does, the world will see the impact of our actions.”

Pakistan-India Relations and Ceasefire Commitment

In his interview, General Chaudhry also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining the current ceasefire with India. He said, “We honor our commitments fully and follow the instructions of the political leadership. If violations of the ceasefire occur, our response will always be immediate and targeted only at those positions from where the violations took place.”

Regarding the downing of an Indian aircraft, General Chaudhry confirmed that the aircraft was an Indian Mirage 2000 fighter jet. “We specifically targeted the aircraft, and while we had the capability to take further action, we exercised restraint,” he added. He also assured that despite the attacks, all of Pakistan’s air bases remain fully operational, with the Air Force equipped to react quickly.

Criticism of India’s Kashmir Policy

General Chaudhry also took the opportunity to criticize India’s handling of the Kashmir issue, particularly its actions aimed at internalizing the region’s status. “India’s policies in Kashmir, including oppression and efforts to turn the region into an internal matter, have failed. As long as India refuses to engage in dialogue, the two countries will never resolve this issue. The risk of the conflict escalating remains ever-present.”