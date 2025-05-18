Four killed, several injured in Qila Abdullah explosion

QILA ABDULLAH – An explosion in the Gulistan Bazaar of Qilla Abdullah district in Balochistan has left four people dead and several others injured.

According to Levies sources, the blast occurred near Jabbar Market, injuring multiple individuals.

Levies officials stated that several shops in Jabbar Market collapsed due to the explosion, and many caught fire.

Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah, Riaz Khan, confirmed that four people were martyred in the blast, while 20 others were injured and shifted to various hospitals.

He added that the market is adjacent to the rear wall of the FC fort. After the blast, an exchange of fire took place between armed individuals and FC personnel. The nearby market suffered the most human and financial losses. Due to a lack of healthcare facilities in the area, the injured are being moved to Quetta.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that tribal leader Haji Faizullah Khan Ghabizai was present in his office at the time of the explosion but remained unharmed. His guard and some passersby were among the injured.

He further stated that the area has been sealed off and a search and clearance operation has been launched.