Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan for 22K and 24K; Gold Rate Per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices across Pakistan remain stabilized, amid a big hike in the international bullion market.
On Monday. price of 24-karat gold stands firm at Rs338,500 per tola, while 10 grams are priced at Rs290,209, with no change from the previous session. This stability follows a cumulative two-day surge of Rs4,800 per tola, driven by rising global prices.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|City
|Per Tola
|Per 10 Grams
|Karachi
|Rs338,500
|Rs290,209
|Lahore
|Rs338,500
|Rs290,209
|Islamabad
|Rs338,500
|Rs290,209
|Peshawar
|Rs338,500
|Rs290,209
|Quetta
|Rs338,500
|Rs290,209
|Sialkot
|Rs338,500
|Rs290,209
|Hyderabad
|Rs338,500
|Rs290,209
|Faisalabad
|Rs336,100
|Rs290,209
22Karat Gold Price in Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|312,766
|255,900
|Per 10 Gram
|268,152
|219,397
|Per 1 Gram
|26,815
|21,939
|Per Ounce
|760,023
|621,837
Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged, with one tola priced at Rs3,377 and 10 grams at Rs2,895.