Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan for 22K and 24K; Gold Rate Per Tola

May 19, 2025
Gold Prices Hit Record High as Global Demand Surges

KARACHI – Gold prices across Pakistan remain stabilized, amid a big hike in the international bullion market.

On Monday. price of 24-karat gold stands firm at Rs338,500 per tola, while 10 grams are priced at Rs290,209, with no change from the previous session. This stability follows a cumulative two-day surge of Rs4,800 per tola, driven by rising global prices.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

City Per Tola Per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs338,500 Rs290,209
Lahore Rs338,500 Rs290,209
Islamabad Rs338,500 Rs290,209
Peshawar Rs338,500 Rs290,209
Quetta Rs338,500 Rs290,209
Sialkot Rs338,500 Rs290,209
Hyderabad Rs338,500 Rs290,209
Faisalabad Rs336,100 Rs290,209

22Karat Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 312,766 255,900
Per 10 Gram 268,152 219,397
Per 1 Gram 26,815 21,939
Per Ounce 760,023 621,837

Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged, with one tola priced at Rs3,377 and 10 grams at Rs2,895.

Gold price increases by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

