Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 October 2021
10:25 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 116,000 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 99,450 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 91,162 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 106,333.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Karachi
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Quetta
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Attock
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Multan
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 116,000
|PKR 1,590
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 October 202110:25 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:05 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
- T20 World Cup: Taliban greet Afghanistan team for defeating Scotland09:36 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Petrol price likely to be increased by Rs7 per litre09:01 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan reports 572 new Covid cases, six deaths08:30 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
Indian cricketers jump to Shami's defense amid intense online trolling
06:10 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
- Mira Sethi questions the definition of masculinity that targets ...07:15 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
- Twitter hilariously trolls Akshay Kumar after Pakistan's victory ...05:38 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
- Babar Azam's father breaks into tears after Pakistan’s victory ...04:46 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021