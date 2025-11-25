Field Marshal celebrates Legacy of outgoing CJCSC Sahir Shamshad Mirza in farewell ceremony

RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza received a heartfelt and grand farewell from Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday.

During high-profile meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir showered praise on General Shamshad Mirza for his visionary leadership, strategic insight, and outstanding service to nation. CJCSC highlighted General Shamshad’s instrumental role in fostering unprecedented coordination among Pakistan’s three armed forces, strengthening joint operational readiness, and achieving critical national security objectives.

Field Marshal further recognized Gen Mirza’s key contributions to regional stability and military diplomacy, showing far-reaching impact of his tenure.

General Mirza expressed gratitude for unwavering support and cooperation of Field Marshal Asim Munir and entire Pakistan Armed Forces, stressing collective spirit that drives country’s defense institutions. The farewell ceremony at GHQ was a striking display of military tradition and honor.

Upon arrival, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Memorial as tribute to Pakistani fallen heroes. A highly disciplined contingent of Pakistan Army presented him with ceremonial guard of honor, showcasing respect and esteem in which he is held by his colleagues and the armed forces at large.