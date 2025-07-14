Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 14 July 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs358,100 per tola whie price of 10 grams increased by Rs944, now standing at Rs307,013.

Gold prices remained consistent across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, all recording the same rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

City 24K Gold per tola Silver (per tola) Karachi Rs358,100 Rs3,937 Lahore Rs358,100 Rs3,937 Islamabad Rs358,100 Rs3,937 Peshawar Rs358,100 Rs3,937 Quetta Rs358,100 Rs3,937 22Karat Gold Price Gold Rate 22K Gold Per Tola Gold 329,541.667 Per 10 Gram Gold 282,535.000 Per 1 Gram Gold 28,253.500 Per Ounce 800,786.250 The increase in domestic gold rates mirrors developments in the global market, where gold prices climbed by $11 per ounce, trading at $3,356 internationally. Analysts attribute the rise to continued investor interest and gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainties.

With international market trends showing persistent upward movement, local investors and traders are closely watching for further changes in gold prices in the days ahead.