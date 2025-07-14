Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 14 July 2025

By News Desk
8:20 am | Jul 14, 2025
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs358,100 per tola whie price of 10 grams increased by Rs944, now standing at Rs307,013.

Gold prices remained consistent across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, all recording the same rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

City 24K Gold per tola Silver (per tola)
Karachi Rs358,100 Rs3,937
Lahore Rs358,100 Rs3,937
Islamabad Rs358,100 Rs3,937
Peshawar Rs358,100 Rs3,937
Quetta Rs358,100 Rs3,937

22Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold
Per Tola Gold 329,541.667
Per 10 Gram Gold 282,535.000
Per 1 Gram Gold 28,253.500
Per Ounce 800,786.250

The increase in domestic gold rates mirrors developments in the global market, where gold prices climbed by $11 per ounce, trading at $3,356 internationally. Analysts attribute the rise to continued investor interest and gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainties.

With international market trends showing persistent upward movement, local investors and traders are closely watching for further changes in gold prices in the days ahead.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now