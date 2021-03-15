Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 March 2021
08:14 AM | 15 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 March 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 107,000 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 91,735 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 84,090 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 93,225 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Karachi PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Islamabad PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Peshawar PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Quetta PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Sialkot PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Attock PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Gujranwala PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Jehlum PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Multan PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Bahawalpur PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Gujrat PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Nawabshah PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Chakwal PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Hyderabad PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Nowshehra PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Sargodha PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Faisalabad PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530
Mirpur PKR 107,000 PKR 1,530

