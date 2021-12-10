Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 December 2021
Web Desk
10:24 AM | 10 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 December 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 124,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 106,310 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 97,450 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.113,666.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 124,000 PKR 1,490
Karachi PKR 124,000 PKR 1,490
Islamabad PKR 124,050 PKR 1,490
Peshawar PKR 124,100 PKR 1,490
Quetta PKR 124,150 PKR 1,490
Sialkot PKR 124,000 PKR 1,490
Attock PKR 124,000 PKR 1,490
Gujranwala PKR 124,000 PKR 1,490
Jehlum PKR 124,000 PKR 1,490
Multan PKR 124,140 PKR 1,490
Bahawalpur PKR 124,000 PKR 1,490
Gujrat PKR 124,000 PKR 1,490
Nawabshah PKR 124,000 PKR 1,490
Chakwal PKR 124,000 PKR 1,490
Hyderabad PKR 124,050 PKR 1,490
Nowshehra PKR 124,000 PKR 1,490
Sargodha PKR 124,000 PKR 1,490
Faisalabad PKR 124,000 PKR 1,490
Mirpur PKR 124,000 PKR 1,490

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 December ...
08:42 AM | 9 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 December ...
08:42 AM | 8 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 December ...
08:42 AM | 7 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 December ...
08:43 AM | 6 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 December ...
08:45 AM | 5 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 December ...
08:43 AM | 4 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 47th birthday
11:33 PM | 9 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr