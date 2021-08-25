Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 August 2021
Web Desk
08:38 AM | 25 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 August 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 111,900 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 87,910 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 102,575.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Karachi PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Islamabad PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Peshawar PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Quetta PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Sialkot PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Attock PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Gujranwala PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Jehlum PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Multan PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Bahawalpur PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Gujrat PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Nawabshah PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Chakwal PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Hyderabad PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Nowshehra PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Sargodha PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Faisalabad PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477
Mirpur PKR 111,900 PKR 1,477

