Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 July 2022

08:10 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 July 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 147,900 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 126,800. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 116,232 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 135,574.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Karachi PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Islamabad PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Peshawar PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Quetta PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Sialkot PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Attock PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Gujranwala PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Jehlum PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Multan PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Bahawalpur PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Gujrat PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Nawabshah PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Chakwal PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Hyderabad PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Nowshehra PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Sargodha PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Faisalabad PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606
Mirpur PKR 147,900 PKR 1,606

