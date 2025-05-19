Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to Pakistani Rupee 19 May 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee remains largely stable against major currencies in open market trading on May 19. US Dollar (USD) buying stands at Rs282.15, while the selling rate was Rs. 283.85.

Euro and UK Pound also maintained strong positions, with Euro buying at Rs. 315.85 and selling at Rs. 318.65, and GBP buying at Rs.375.30 and selling at Rs378.80.

Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham remained steady, with buying rates at Rs75.15 and Rs76.80. Their selling rates were Rs. 75.70 and Rs. 77.45.

Japanese Yen (JPY), Chinese Yuan (CNY), and Indian Rupee (INR) showed minor fluctuations. The Yen was being bought at Rs. 1.95, while the Indian Rupee hovered around Rs. 3.19.