Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to Pakistani Rupee 19 May 2025

By News Desk
8:46 am | May 19, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee remains largely stable against major currencies in open market trading on May 19. US Dollar (USD) buying stands at Rs282.15, while the selling rate was Rs. 283.85.

Euro and UK Pound also maintained strong positions, with Euro buying at Rs. 315.85 and selling at Rs. 318.65, and GBP buying at Rs.375.30 and selling at Rs378.80.

Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham remained steady, with buying rates at Rs75.15 and Rs76.80. Their selling rates were Rs. 75.70 and Rs. 77.45.

Japanese Yen (JPY), Chinese Yuan (CNY), and Indian Rupee (INR) showed minor fluctuations. The Yen was being bought at Rs. 1.95, while the Indian Rupee hovered around Rs. 3.19.

 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.15 283.85
Euro EUR 315.85 318.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.30 378.80
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.15 75.70
Australian Dollar AUD 183.25 185.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.05 756.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.10 205.50
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.25 42.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2.01
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 912.55 922.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.95 65.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.62 166.62
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.89 27.19
Omani Riyal OMR 732.65 741.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.68 77.38
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.73 216.73
Swedish Krona SEK 28.65 28.95
Swiss Franc CHF 336.16 338.96
Thai Baht THB 8.40 8.55
 
News Desk

