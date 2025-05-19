India arrests Muslim Professor, Businessman for suspected ties to Pak agencies

NEW DELHI – The Indian government continues to suppress citizen rights and after bulldozing Muslim houses in occupied Kashmir, several people have been arrested for spying for Pakistani agencies.

Shahzad, a businessman from UP has been nabbed by Special Task Force (STF) on charges of spying for Pakistan. Authorities say the arrest follows intelligence inputs revealing his involvement in cross-border smuggling and covert operations linked to spy agencies.

The businessman reportedly traveled to neighboring country multiple times and engaged in smuggling goods such as cosmetics, clothing, and spices as a front for his espionage activities.

Officials accused him of providing funds and Indian SIM cards to Pak spies operating within India and facilitated the recruitment of individuals from Rampur and surrounding areas to work for the Pakistani intelligence agency.

This arrest comes shortly after a similar case involving Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who runs the channel ‘Travel with JO. ’The content creator was accused of sharing sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence officials – an absolute cooked up story.

In another development, Dr. Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associate professor at Ashoka University, was detained afyer social media post critical of India’s recent military Operation Sindoor. His post, which questioned the official narrative and called for accountability regarding the human cost of the operation, sparked complaint from ruling party.

These arrests have ignited debate among civil rights groups, who express concern that national security measures are increasingly being used to suppress free speech and academic freedom.